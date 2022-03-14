Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $145.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average is $179.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $1,375,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,183 shares of company stock worth $5,774,787. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.