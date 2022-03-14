Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
KC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.
Shares of KC stock traded down $1.83 on Monday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 85,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,990. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.
About Kingsoft Cloud (Get Rating)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.