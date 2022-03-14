Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of KC stock traded down $1.83 on Monday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 85,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,990. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

