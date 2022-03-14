Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 13th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kirin stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.40. Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirin from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

