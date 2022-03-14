Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG opened at $22.30 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

