Klaytn (KLAY) Market Cap Hits $2.92 Billion

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002803 BTC on exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $79.14 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.49 or 0.06522359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,535.56 or 1.00161765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00040939 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,640,395,318 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.