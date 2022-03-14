Klever Price Reaches $0.0201 on Top Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.10 or 0.06527095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,346.99 or 1.00828915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041071 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

