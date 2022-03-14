KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of KNOP opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $521.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.08. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 18.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 726.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 130,116 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

