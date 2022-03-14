KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Short Interest Down 34.6% in February

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 974,200 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:KNBE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.53. 1,176,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,883. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,887 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,733,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,764,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,482,000 after purchasing an additional 432,650 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.