Komodo Price Hits $0.46 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Komodo has a market cap of $60.77 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00369385 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00073833 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00096625 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003584 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,688,875 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

