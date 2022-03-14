Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) will post $420.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.90 million to $425.00 million. Koppers posted sales of $407.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

KOP stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Koppers has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $594.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,136,000 after buying an additional 71,259 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Koppers by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,606,000 after buying an additional 1,545,911 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Koppers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Koppers by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,265,000 after buying an additional 185,065 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

