Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.95 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Korn Ferry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.44.

KFY has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

KFY opened at $60.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,211,000 after buying an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $97,569,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,382,000 after buying an additional 38,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

