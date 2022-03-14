Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Koss in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Koss in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Koss by 897.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Koss by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Koss by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.84 million, a P/E ratio of 338.17 and a beta of -1.92. Koss has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

