Kuai Token Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (KT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $827,619.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00034209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00104721 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,503,926 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

