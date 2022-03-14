Kurt Workman Acquires 9,500 Shares of Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Stock

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) CEO Kurt Workman acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,185.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OWLT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 196,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,064. Owlet Inc has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Equities analysts predict that Owlet Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Owlet by 2,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Owlet by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the period. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Owlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.