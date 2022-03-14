Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 630.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $29,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 591,914 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 258,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 170,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

KYMR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $777,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 272,767 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

