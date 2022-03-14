Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:LIF traded down C$9.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$40.59. 958,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,863. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$33.33 and a 12 month high of C$51.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 113.21%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

