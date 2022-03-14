Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $472.30

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $472.30 and last traded at $473.50, with a volume of 25142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $483.39.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.
The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $612.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.
In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
