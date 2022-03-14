Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $472.30

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $472.30 and last traded at $473.50, with a volume of 25142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $483.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $612.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.