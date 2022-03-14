Lamden (TAU) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $116,914.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.