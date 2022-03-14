Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 781 ($10.23) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 95.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.96) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 711.86 ($9.33).

LON LRE opened at GBX 399.60 ($5.24) on Friday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 725 ($9.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £975.06 million and a P/E ratio of -20.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 503.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 539.11.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($566,690.61).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

