Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 50.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 183,223 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 273.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 203,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 149,321 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 30.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $153.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

