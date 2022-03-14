Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $950.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on LDSCY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.27) to GBX 950 ($12.45) in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.99. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
About Land Securities Group (Get Rating)
Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Land Securities Group (LDSCY)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.