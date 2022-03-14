Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $950.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on LDSCY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.27) to GBX 950 ($12.45) in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.99. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0921 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

