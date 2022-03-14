Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.31

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 5094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.
LE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $501.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lands’ End (LE)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.