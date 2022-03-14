Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.31

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 5094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

LE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $501.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lands’ End by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

