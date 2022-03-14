Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Shares Down 9.3%

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) shares fell 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52. 3,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 134,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on LGO. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Largo Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Largo Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $760.73 million and a P/E ratio of 27.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGO. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Largo Resources by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 449,868 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Largo Resources by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,843,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 853,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Largo Resources by 85.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 382,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Largo Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $4,315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $6,021,000.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

