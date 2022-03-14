Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Shares Down 9.3%

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) shares fell 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52. 3,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 134,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.
Several brokerages recently commented on LGO. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Largo Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Largo Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $760.73 million and a P/E ratio of 27.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)
Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Largo Resources (LGO)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.