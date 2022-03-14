Latham Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Latham Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Latham Group alerts:

SWIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

SWIM opened at $14.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Latham Group has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Latham Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.