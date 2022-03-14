Laura L. Brocklehurst Sells 249 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $13,702.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ SGRY traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.44. 230,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,645. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.68, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.23.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.
About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)
Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.
