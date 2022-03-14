Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

LRCDF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:LRCDF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.41. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

