LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €144.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €144.00 ($156.52) target price by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €134.00 ($145.65) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($172.61) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.97 ($156.49).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €110.10 ($119.67) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($107.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €114.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €123.05.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

