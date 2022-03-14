LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €143.80 by Warburg Research

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €143.80 ($156.30) price target by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($171.74) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($156.52) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($168.48) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.97 ($156.49).

LEG stock opened at €110.10 ($119.67) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €114.91 and a 200-day moving average of €123.05. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($107.07).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

