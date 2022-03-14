Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Trading Up 11.5%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 4,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 25,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.
Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAI)
