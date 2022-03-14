LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Up 47.8% in February

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LexaGene stock opened at 0.18 on Monday. LexaGene has a 1 year low of 0.17 and a 1 year high of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.32.

LexaGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

