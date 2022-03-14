Lexington Realty Trust Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a report issued on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

LXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

LXP opened at $15.40 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

