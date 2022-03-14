LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 692,381 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.58.
LPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63.
About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
