LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 692,381 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.58.

LPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

