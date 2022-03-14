Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 401,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,639,064 shares.The stock last traded at $18.96 and had previously closed at $22.17.
LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -379.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Li Auto by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,519,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Li Auto by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
