Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 401,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,639,064 shares.The stock last traded at $18.96 and had previously closed at $22.17.

LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -379.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Li Auto by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,519,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Li Auto by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

