Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMACA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

