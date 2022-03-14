Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.93

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 11192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 4,034,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,336 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,037,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $9,877,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 794,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 133,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

