Liberum Capital Lowers National Express Group (LON:NEX) Price Target to GBX 290

National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 290 ($3.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.59) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.45) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 336 ($4.40).

Shares of LON:NEX opened at GBX 244.60 ($3.20) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 242.51. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -5.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. National Express Group has a 12-month low of GBX 183.70 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.80 ($4.43).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

