Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 3,660 ($47.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($55.42) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,360 ($57.13) to GBX 4,380 ($57.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,936.64 ($51.58).

Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,856 ($37.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,921.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,167.03. The company has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,505.77 ($32.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.21).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

