Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,480 ($19.39) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VTY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.26) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.44) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,381.89 ($18.11).

VTY opened at GBX 999.94 ($13.10) on Monday. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 882 ($11.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,045.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,127.55. The stock has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

