Life Time Group Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Life Time Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Life Time Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Shares of LTH opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Life Time Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.