Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Lowered to $18.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,611,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000.

About Life Time Group (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.