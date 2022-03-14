LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in February

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NXCLF opened at $2.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $282.01 million, a PE ratio of 71.33 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. LIFULL has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

About LIFULL

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

