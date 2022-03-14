LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in February

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NXCLF opened at $2.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $282.01 million, a PE ratio of 71.33 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. LIFULL has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.
