Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 47,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,438,077 shares.The stock last traded at $20.86 and had previously closed at $21.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 51.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 58,822 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

