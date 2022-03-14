Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 977,669 shares.The stock last traded at $3.17 and had previously closed at $3.69.
LILM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97.
About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)
Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.