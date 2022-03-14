Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 977,669 shares.The stock last traded at $3.17 and had previously closed at $3.69.

LILM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Get Lilium alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,159,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,255,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.