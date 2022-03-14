Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

LMST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.20. 8,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62.

Limestone Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

