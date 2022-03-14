Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 262,229 shares.The stock last traded at $13.03 and had previously closed at $13.84.
A number of analysts have commented on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77.
In related news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,297 in the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.
