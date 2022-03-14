Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €335.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €335.00 ($366.80) target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($328.48) target price on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($353.66) price objective on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($358.04) price target on Linde in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €294.85 ($322.84).

Shares of Linde stock traded up €1.70 ($1.86) on Monday, reaching €258.40 ($282.93). 1,341,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €204.80 ($224.24) and a fifty-two week high of €309.35 ($338.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €274.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €276.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

