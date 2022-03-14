Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $26,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $10.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $264.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.17.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

