Linear Price Up 4% This Week (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $60.43 million and approximately $25.35 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00104601 BTC.

Linear is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,280,233,110 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

