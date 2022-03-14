Lipocine Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lipocine in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13).

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 46.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 26.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156,873 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 122.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 173,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 243.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

