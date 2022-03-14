LiquidApps 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $730.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $730.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000680 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00031414 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

